Northern Ireland Youth Assembly 'gives young people a voice'

The Northern Ireland Youth Assembly is not just "for the assembly to parade out once in a while to look like youth engagement" but rather a place for young people "to have a voice", according to members.

Just like the devolved government at Stormont, the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly is made up of 90 members.

On Saturday they took their seats in Stormont's main chamber and debated a number of issues, including the Department of Education's guidance on the use of mobile phones in schools.

This is the second mandate for the Youth Assembly, with current members appointed in October 2023.

"We don't have a selection process per se, we work with the section 75 groups of the Northern Ireland Act which include things such as religious identity, sexual identity etc. and we're chosen on that basis," explained Youth Assembly member Mia Murray.

Mia explained to UTV how the group enables young people to directly impact government policy.

"I love engaging with the Northern Ireland Assembly Committees.

"I've worked on the Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) mini inquiry, I've worked with the Committee for Communities on the Pensions Auto-enrolment Bill.

"A lot of people think we are just for show and for the Assembly to parade out once in a while to look like youth engagement, but they give us a say and we really do have a voice."

Another member of the Youth Assembly, Harrison Kerr, told UTV: "In our society young people are involved in every area and it's important to make sure our voice is heard when decisions are being made."

When asked if being a politician might be a future career choice, Harrison said: "The Youth Assembly has certainly been an amazing experience and I'd say it's definitely an option in the future."

Overseeing today's debate was deputy speaker at Stormont John Blair.

He's used to chairing lively debates and Saturday's plenary session was no different.

He had the following advice for the next generation.

"Always been yourself, never shy away from the issues that are important to you and to put them forward.

"Be comfortbale and confident in what you're doing and to do whatever you can at all times to be heard."