A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after an assault outside a bar in the Co Antrim village of Waterfoot.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday.

Police received a report of the victim being unconscious in the Main Street of the village just after 1.25am.

Officers believe an altercation took place outside the pub following on from an argument inside the licensed premises.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team have appealed for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuiness said: “Police received a report that a man was unconscious in the Main Street area of the village just after 1.25am.

“The 19-year-old was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and remains in a critical condition at this time.

“It is believed that there may have been an argument inside licensed premises, before an altercation occurred in the street outside.”

The street where the incident happened remained sealed off on Saturday as police maintained a presence.