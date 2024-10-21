Play Brightcove video

Businesses in Belfast have said that the level of traffic on key city centre routes is posing a risk to retailers.

Belfast One represents around 700 firms, including hospitality businesses. The organisation has said it wants to see more steps taken to ease congestion between now and the New Year as Christmas is a crucial time for profits.The Department for Infrastructure has said it will suspend non-essential works on key Belfast routes from November 25, as it had done in previous years.

Martina Connolly, Chief Executive of Belfast One Business Improvement District, said: "We would like to see bus lanes opened up to taxis in and out of Belfast city. All taxis coming in and out of the city immediately.

"We would like to see the stoppage of works happening now, not on 25 November. The embargo period is due to start on 25 November but we want to see action now."

The Infrastructure Minister has previously said that ongoing work at the new £340 million Grand Central Station and a major resurfacing scheme at the Sydenham Bypass are contributing to serious traffic congestion in the city.

Since then, further concerns have been raised due to the 12-month closure of Durham Street, as part of public realms works at the new public transport hub.

During ministerial questions in the Assembly, opposition leader Matthew O’Toole raised the Grand Central Station works and Sydenham roads scheme.

The SDLP MLA said: “I support both those things happening, I am a huge supporter of Grand Central, but obviously there is a risk that this city grinds to a halt.

“What are you doing to minimise that disruption?”

Mr O’Dowd said: “We are now bringing forward measures to allow taxis into bus lanes, which I think will free up some commuter travel in the area.

“I have asked my officials to engage with Belfast City Council directly, to see what measures we can jointly take together, to inform citizens and promote Belfast moving forward.

“I have also asked officials to respond to the request from Retail NI and Hospitality Ulster in regards them seeking a further extension on the moratorium around roadworks around Christmas time.

“I have asked my officials can we do that, is it an option?

“If it is an option then let’s do it to support traders moving forward.”

The minister added: “But we are in danger of sending out a message that Belfast is closed for business. It is not.

“Belfast is extremely busy, which is a great thing. My responsibility is to make sure we can get commuters in and out of the city in an effective and efficient manner.”

Later, the minister was asked about road closures close to Grand Central Station.

Mr O’Dowd said: “The plan is to get as much of the public realms works completed around Grand Central Station as quickly as possible, so at the end of this there is no further traffic congestion.”

He added: “Where lessons can be learnt and where we can alleviate traffic congestion ahead of schedule or do it a different way, we will do that.”

