Michelle O’Neill has said she is “more than happy” to be questioned at a Stormont committee this week over Sinn Fein’s handling of recent controversies.

Former Irish senator Niall O Donnghaile, also a former lord mayor of Belfast, quit the Seanad last year.

It has since emerged that he left Sinn Fein after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages.

It comes after Sinn Fein faced questions over its handling of former press officer Michael McMonagle, who last month pleaded guilty to child sex offences.

McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, last month admitted to a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The First Minister was questioned around the O Donnghaile case during Executive Office questions at the Assembly on Monday.

Michelle O’Neill insisted party records said the teenager was 17 but the teenager told the Sunday Independent that he was 16 when he received what he described as “inappropriate messages” from Mr O Donnghaile last year.

She told MLAs: “All child protection protocols were followed with an immediate referral to the PSNI and also to social services. The protection of the young person was absolutely our primary concern.

“Niall O Donnghaile was held accountable and faced serious consequences for his totally unacceptable and totally inappropriate behaviour, and I’m deeply sorry and angry that this young person has had to endure any of this inappropriateness or this unacceptable behaviour.

“Also, I can confirm that according to our records the young person was, in fact, 17. That’s the records which we have in our files in terms of membership.”

Ms O’Neill was asked when she was made aware of the reason for Mr O Donnghaile’s suspension from Sinn Fein.

She responded: “On the 13th September, in line with our child protection guidelines, and given that the complainant was under the age of 18, Niall O Donnghaile was suspended from the party and the issue was referred to the PSNI and the social services in the north to investigate.

“At this point, I was made aware.”

Asked whether she will appear before the Executive Office Committee this week Ms O’Neill said: “I said I’m very happy to engage with the committee.

“I know the committee are seeking legal advice. I look forward to seeing that, but I’m happy to clarify the record in terms of the questions that were put to me.”

Ms O’Neill also urged all parties around the chamber to do their “due diligence” over child protection.

“I would just take the opportunity to make a plea to all political parties that we are all part of society,” she said.

“Everybody needs to do their due diligence. Everybody needs to be very sure footed in terms of their child protection policies. I would bring that approach to our party.

“I’m confident that we followed the policies as we needed to, but I would encourage that across the board. Let’s all question ourselves. Is everybody fit for purpose? Because if we’re all serious about safeguarding, then that’s the remit that falls to each and every single one of us.”

