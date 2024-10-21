An 83-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

The collision happened on the Tamlaght Road outside Coagh on Sunday evening.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Police have appealed for information and witnesses following the serious crash.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report at approximately 4.35pm on Sunday, 20th October of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“One of the drivers, a 46-year-old man, sustained injuries to his arm. The driver of a second vehicle, an 83-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

“Both men required hospital treatment. The man aged in his 80s remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police.”

