A Sinn Féin member has resigned after admitting involvement in damaging the portrait of a former DUP Lord Mayor at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

The party, which has been rocked by a number of recent controversies, said the police have been informed.

Belfast City Council have also launched an investigation after the painting of Wallace Brown was damaged after an event celebrating an Irish language group’s 20th anniversary.

The DUP have said they "will not tolerate the portraits of upstanding public servants, and Democratic Unionists, being damaged in City Hall"

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “On 21 October, a Sinn Féin employee, who works in the Assembly, made the party Chief Whip aware of their involvement in an incident regarding a portrait in Belfast City Hall which took place on Saturday 19 October.

“The employee was immediately suspended, and we have notified the PSNI today.

“The employee has now resigned from their employment and their party membership.”

The DUP have called for a “full and robust investigation” into the incident.Alderman McCullough said: "It has come to our attention that the portrait of former Belfast Lord Mayor, The Lord Browne of Belmont, was damaged on Saturday night after an event in the Great Hall, which was held by Glor Na Mona. "Following our initial request for an urgent update, it appears that a person or persons unknown removed the Lord Wallace Brown portrait from the wall and smashed the glass within the frame. One cannot but question, therefore, if this is in any way linked to the rightful removal of the portrait of former Belfast Lord Mayor, Niall Ó Donnghaile - following yet another Sinn Fein scandal. "Let us be clear, we will not tolerate the portraits of upstanding public servants, and Democratic Unionists, being damaged in our City Hall."

