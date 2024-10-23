First Minister Michelle O’Neill has appeared before the Stormont Executive Office Committee to face questions over Sinn Féin's handling of recent controversies.

Ms O’Neill appeared before the committee on Wednesday afternoon after MLAs contended she had queries to answer.

However there were tensions between committee members before Ms O’Neill’s appearance, which follows her being questioned by the Assembly earlier this week.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston questioned why Executive Committee chairwoman Paula Bradshaw met with Ms O’Neill ahead of the committee meeting, and claimed she had “compromised her ability to act as an impartial chair” of the meeting.

However Ms Bradshaw said the meeting had been “very standard practice” for her as committee chairwoman.

“There is no issue,” she stressed.

“It was not a one-to-one meeting, the clerk was there, the Permanent Secretary of the Executive Office was there and others so to suggest that this was some shady meeting is totally disingenuous.”

Stormont Executive Office committee chairwoman Paula Bradshaw told the committee that questions put to First Minister Michelle O’Neill should be about the work of the department.

Ms Bradshaw said Ms O’Neill was provided with some questions in advance to “aid with the deliberations within the private office”, but she added that committee members are not restricted to those questions.

On arrival before the committee Ms O’Neill said she had received her own legal advice around her attendance at the meeting and the remit of discussions.

She said she has been before the Assembly, and has been “transparent and open”, adding: “I’m here today absolutely representing the Executive Office in my capacity as First Minister”.

She also said during her last appearance before the committee on October 2 “lines between ministerial and party responsibilities were blurred and I’m genuinely trying to be as open and transparent and helpful to members as I possibly can”.

“I’m more than happy to answer any genuine issues as First Minister but I think we all need to be conscious of the clear legal advice that we have,” she added.

“The clerk shared some questions from some members with my officials, but given our respective advice chair, I do have significant concerns that these do not meet the test set by your legal advice or mine but where members are constructive, I’m here to be helpful, I’m here to answer questions in terms of the work of my department.”

