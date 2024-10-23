Gardaí are continuing their search at the former home of suspected murder victim 8-year-old Kyran Durnin in County Louth.

Officers took possession of the private property in Dundalk on Monday after being granted an order by the District Court.

Starting on Tuesday, a search began in the house, garden and adjoining ground and were subject to technical and forensic examinations.

Officers from the Gardaí said the purpose of the search was to discover any evidence which might provide clues to Kyran’s whereabouts or what has happened to him.

Officers repeated appeals to the public for information about the youngster’s disappearance. They have stressed that the current tenants of the house are not connected in any way with Kyran or his disappearance.

Last week, Gardaí confirmed they had launched a murder investigation.

Kyran was reported missing from his home in Drogheda on August 30 2024.

On Monday, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he had asked Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, to send its files on Kyran to a panel which looks into the death of any youngster with links to State care.

He said this would not usually happen until an investigation has been completed, but that he has asked the agency to disclose any case files to the National Review Panel.

Mr O’Gorman said it will help investigators to understand Tusla’s involvement in the case.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with Kyran’s disappearance to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda station.

