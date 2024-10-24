Child killer videos little Ali Jayden Doyle minutes before murder

Play Brightcove video

Some readers may find details of this report distressing.

Little Ali Jayden Doyle quietly sits on the sofa watching TV in the living room on an August morning back in 2021.

It’s the home in Dungannon of her mum’s partner Darryn John Armstrong.

The short video, exclusively obtained by UTV, was taken by the 35-year-old and sent to his girlfriend - minutes before he murdered the innocent two-year-old.

Today Armstrong, already sentenced to life, was told he will have to serve a minimum of 20 years in jail before he is considered for release.

‘’Any man that can lift a hand to hurt a child is always going to be a danger,’’ said former Detective Superintendent Darren McCartney.

Little Ali Jayden’s mother Jade Dempsey, who was warned by social services that her two children should not be near her boyfriend, was handed a three-year probation order after admitting a charge of willful neglect.

The day her daughter was murdered she left her kids in Armstrong’s care to buy a pram in Belfast.

At 10.44am he sent that short Whatsapp video we’ve obtained of Ali Jayden sitting on the sofa watching television.

At 11.04am – just 20 minutes later - Armstrong rings 999.

Darryn Armstrong

Details of that call today were released and it contains one of the many lies the callous killer would tell to cover his tracks.

He blames Ali Jayden’s 11-month-old brother when we now know it was Armstrong all along.

Operator: "You need to tell me exactly what happened..."

Armstrong: ‘’Her brother (little brother) has got a wee (toy) and he hit her with a wee toy and her head hit off the fireplace."

Operator: "How old is she?"

Armstrong: ‘’Two”

Operator: ‘’Is she awake?’’

Armstrong: ‘’Yeah... she’s breathing…’’

Operator: "Is there any serious bleeding?”

Armstrong: "No, there is just a big bump on the back of her head.”

Operator: ’’I’m organising help now. I want you to stay on the line and I will tell you exactly what to do next.’’

Little Ali Jayden was rushed to hospital and died a short time later. The injuries the youngster suffered compared to a high-speed car accident or fall from a great height.

The former senior officer who helped bring Armstrong to justice believes he will always pose a risk to children.

"I would always have concerns he would be a danger to children and women. I see him as a narcissist," says former Detective Superintendent Darren McCartney.

