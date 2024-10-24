Gordon Lyons defends meeting group linked to loyalist paramilitaries

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has defended his decision to meet with a group which represents loyalist paramilitaries.

Mr Lyons was one of two DUP ministers who faced criticism after holding separate meetings with the LCC, which includes representatives of the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando.

Education Minister Paul Givan also met the umbrella group in September.

There was widespread criticism of the ministers decision and today he faced questions during an appearance before his scrutiny committee on Thursday.

He said he did not directly ask representatives of loyalist paramilitary gangs to end criminality during a meeting with the umbrella group.

However, he told MLAs that he had made clear to the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) the importance of the democratic process, adding he had always been clear in his opposition to paramilitary violence.

The minister said he had used the meeting to “show what can be achieved through politics”.

Committee chairman Colm Gildernew asked why he chose to “engage with the LCC on policy issues” while refusing to meet with other groups.

Mr Lyons said there had been a “misrepresentation” of his position since the meeting.

He said: “Unlike some, I will never seek to justify criminality or terrorism. Unlike some I will never glorify it and unlike some I will never adhere to the notion that there is no alternative to violence.”

Mr Lyons told the committee the LCC was representing those who “want to move away from paramilitary activity”.

The minister added: “That is why I met with them, to show what can be achieved through politics, to show them the work I am doing in the department to deal with some of the pressing issues facing communities today.”

He said it was “not accurate” to say a platform had been given to the LCC which had not been given to other groups, adding that the meeting had focused on issues of deprivation and housing.

Mr Lyons added: “I made clear at the start of the meeting of the importance of the democratic process.”

He told the committee that since he had become minister he had received 763 invitations to attend meetings and had attended or accepted 395.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “It is 26 years since the Good Friday Agreement, surely there is no place in our society for the LCC in today’s Northern Ireland?”

Mr Lyons responded: “There is no place for paramilitaries or paramilitary activity in our society today, but I think there is a role for those organisations which say they are committed to moving forward and that they are representing those who want to move forward.”

Alliance Party MLA Sian Mulholland asked how the meeting complied with the department’s responsibility to tackle paramilitarism.

Mr Lyons said: “I have no truck whatsoever with paramilitary activity, I will oppose it at every opportunity. There is absolutely no contradiction there whatsoever.”

Ms Mulholland said a number of groups she had spoken to had expressed hurt and felt Mr Lyons’ had “endorsed” the LCC through the meeting.

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen asked the minister if he accepted that the LCC represented organisations which “wreak havoc on our communities right across Northern Ireland?”

Mr Lyons said: “Yes, that is wrong and it shouldn’t happen.”

Mr Gildernew said: “Did you actually ask in the meeting for them to end their criminality?”

The minister said: “Did I use those words directly? No, I did not.

“I am happy to do that now but I think I am being very clear when I say the only way forward is through peaceful and democratic means.

“There is no room for paramilitary activity in our society. That is something I have always believed, not everyone around this table can say the same thing.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.