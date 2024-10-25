A man was arrested and a second man was issued with a community resolution notice following a football match between Larne and Shamrock Rovers in Belfast.The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the arrest came following disorderly behaviour by some supporters attending the Uefa Conference League clash at Windsor Park on Thursday night.The PSNI said it is also investigating reports of sectarian singing, unlawful processions before the match, criminal damage to two cars, including a police vehicle, and flares being lit.

A spokesperson said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the Boucher Road area on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.A second man was issued with a community resolution notice (CRN) for disorderly behaviour.Shamrock Rovers won the match 4-1 in a significant boost to the Dublin side’s European campaign amid a heavy police presence around Windsor Park.Chief Inspector Mark Conway said the vast majority of supporters attending the match enjoyed the game and it was generally a peaceful match.“However, a small minority who chose to engage in criminal activity are ruining the experience for other football fans, as well as causing disruption to the local community,” he said.“Our inquiries are ongoing into potential offences. I would encourage anyone with any information about these incidents to contact police on 101.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.