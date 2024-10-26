Three pensioners have died following two separate road crashes in Northern Ireland.

On Friday, two men, aged 75 and 82 years, died following a collision between the car they were travelling in and a lorry on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney.

PSNI Roads Inspector Cherith Adair said police received a report of the collision at about 1.10pm.

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger died a short time later in hospital,” she said.

“Officers from the collision investigation unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.”

Meanwhile, a woman has died in hospital following a road crash in Co Tyrone earlier this month.

Nora O’Hagan, 68, from the Cookstown area, was involved in a collision on the Woodlough Road in Dungannon on Wednesday October 16.

Credit: PSNI

She was taken to hospital following the incident, where police said she has since died.PSNI Roads Inspector Cherith Adair said another woman and a man were taken to hospital with injuries following the same crash.

She said shortly after 4pm on October 16, police officers and emergency workers attended a report of a collision involving a white Ford Transit and a grey Audi A4.“The passenger of the car, 68-year-old Nora O’Hagan, who was from the Cookstown area, was taken to hospital where she has since passed away,” she said.“

The female driver of the car and the male driver of the van were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.