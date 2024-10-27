Play Brightcove video

Woman left with injuries after hit-and-run in Co Antrim

A woman has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a hit-and-run in Martinstown. The woman, aged in her 30s, was hit by a van while walking on the Glenravel Road on Saturday. A 25-year-old man being questioned about the collision has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Woman subjected to sexual assault in Londonderry

A woman has been subjected to what police have described as a “terrifying sexual assault” in Londonderry. The woman, aged in her 50s, was left with facial injuries after the attack on the Lecky Road at a quarter-past-one on Sunday morning. The suspect is described as being a white man, of broad build with dark hair.

Murdered police officers remembered at dedication of memorial quilt

An exhibition of memorial quilts remembering those murdered during The Troubles has been put on display at a memorial service held at Down Cathedral in Downpatrick. The exhibition consisted of patches representing both Protestants and Catholics victims. They were developed by a team of volunteers within the South East Fermanagh Foundation. The service was attended by several hundred people.

Larne suffer shock defeat to Portadown

Larne's recent poor form continued on Sunday afternoon. The defending champions lost 2-1 to Portadown. Shay McCartan scored the winner for the 'Ports' with only a few minutes remaining. The result leaves both sides in the bottom half of the table.

Newbridge secure Derry Senior Football Championship Final

Newbridge shocked Glen to secure the Derry Senior Football championship on Sunday. An injury time winner from Ciaran Brooks gave Newbridge their first senior football title in 35 years. Meanwhile, in the Fermanagh decider, Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels will replay after it ended eight points a piece. Scotstown secured the Monaghan title beating Clontibret 1-10 to eight points.