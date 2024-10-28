Play Brightcove video

The family of Katie Simpson are suing the Chief Constable over police failings in the initial investigation into her death.

The 21-year-old died in hospital six days after an incident at a property near Londonderry in August 2020. Police initially treated her death as suicide.

Jonathan Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was later charged with her murder.

On day one of the trial in April 2024, it was alleged that Jonathan Creswell strangled the talented Co Armagh showjumper out of jealousy and tried to cover it up by making it look like she had attempted to take her own life.

On day two of the trial, 36-year-old Creswell was found dead at his home.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has admitted there were failings in the initial investigation and a number of officers are facing disciplinary action for misconduct.

Katie Simpson's family are now taking legal action against the PSNI.

Their solicitor, Kevin Winters, told UTV: "There is a lot of anger. That anger was palpable whenever, in fairness to Jon Boucher (PSNI Chief Constable), he went to the family and delivered a very personal message of apology.

"Against that backdrop, they asked me about the various legal remedies that are available and we discussed taking legal action against the Chief Constable.

"A number of close family relatives have suffered serious PTSD and they will collectively take legal action against the police".

A Police Ombudsman's report into the handling of the case is set to be made public in November.

UTV has previously revealed some of the Ombudsman's findings in the 1400 page document - including how red flags were ignored, complaints were made about 18 officers and opportunities were missed to gather vital evidence with some officers taking Creswell at face value.

"The Ombudsman's report will as I understand be critical of the police. Where it lays blame is a matter for the Ombudsman.

"The report will offer some closure but it is not complete closure.

"This action is about vindication and validation of their complaints, that is why we are taking this legal action", Mr Winters added. In a statement the PSNI said: "As proceedings are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time".Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

