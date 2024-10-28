A pensioner has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle crash in Coagh earlier in October.

Police have named the man as Brendan Conlan, from the Cookstown area.

Mr Conlan was taken to hospital for treatment after the crash on Sunday 20 October, but later died as a result of his injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at around 4:35pm on Sunday 20 October, of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh.“A grey coloured Peugeot 208, which was driven by Brendan, was involved in a collision with a red coloured Volkswagen Caddy.

"The driver of the Volkswagen Caddy, a man aged in his 40’s, was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Brendan was also taken to hospital for treatment, but has since sadly passed away from his injuries.“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage.

"It is believed that a transit-style van was at or near the scene of the collision and officers would ask the driver of this vehicle to come forward. "

