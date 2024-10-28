A 32-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault following an attack in Londonderry.

A woman in her 50s suffered serious facial injuries in the assault on the Lecky Road on Sunday morning.

The woman was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into a nearby alleyway where he repeatedly hit her face and banged her head off a wall.

Police have described the attack as 'a terrifying ordeal'.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in the Lecky Road area of Londonderry on Sunday 27 October, have charged a 32-year-old man.

"He was charged with sexual assault by penetration and grievous bodily harm.

"He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Tuesday 29 October."

