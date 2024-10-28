A man has been hospitalised after part of his ear bitten off in Ballymena.

The incident happened on Ballymoney Street during the early hours of Monday morning.

The victim was attacked from behind by an unknown man. Police say the incident was unprovoked.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives are appealing for information following an incident at licenced premises on Ballymoney Street, Ballymena, in the early hours of Monday 28 October.

"It was reported to police that at around 2.10am, as a man was leaving the premises he was approached from behind by a unknown male who, without provocation, bit a part of his ear off.

"The male then made off from the scene on foot. The injured man was later taken to hospital for treatment.

"An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them."

