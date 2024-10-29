Caffe Nero has been fined £4,000 over a suspected rat infestation discovered at one of its shops in Belfast city centre.

The high street chain pleaded guilty to failing to pest proof the premises on Lombard Street and having inadequate procedures in place for controlling rodents.

Belfast City Council brought proceedings against the company under food hygiene regulations following an Environmental Health inspection carried out in September last year.

A third alleged offence of failing to keep the store clean and maintained was dismissed.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the Environmental Health (EHO) officer found trays of rat bait along with droppings inside an electric box with chewed and insulation fibre.

Wire mesh installed near an emergency exit had broken away from fixings, indicating rodents used it to get into the kitchen area.

Further issues were identified close to a main sewer cover in the emergency exit foyer, separated from front of house drinks and toast-making stations by a stud wall.

A Council lawyer said: “The EHO was concerned that rats were exiting the sewer and gaining access to the food preparation area.”

More droppings and bait boxes were observed at an internal cladded area on a wall close to the kitchen.

One of the main toilets in the first floor was heavily blocked at the time of the visit.

The court heard that type of problem could be caused by rats nesting and burrowing in the drains.

Plans to inspect a storage area had to be aborted because it was full of old equipment, chairs, tables and decorations.

“This area was regarded by the officer as being an ideal place of harborage for rats due to the fact it was quiet and difficult to access,” the prosecutor added.

Other droppings were found underneath seating pads in booths at the front of the coffee shop.

“Based on her inspection, the officer was of the opinion there was a current rat infestation throughout the premises,” the lawyer said.

Caffe Nero’s area manager attended and agreed to voluntarily close the premises for contractors to carry out checks.

District Judge George Conner was told an examination of the main sewage system identified a blockage in one of the drains.

A patch in the hole directly above the drain was said to indicate where rats had broken in and destroyed the structure.

Traps were also installed throughout the shop as part of efforts to deal with the issues.

Days later a reopening inspection found no fresh droppings or disturbances to the traps.

But the court was told records from April 2023 suggested rats may have been migrating from the drains and eating some stock.

“A further report by an employee stated that a rat had been witnessed roaming around the kitchen during opening hours,” the lawyer disclosed.

“As far as we understand the rat was subsequently caught.”

The Lombard Street venue, which previously housed Delaney’s Restaurant, is one of 22 Caffe Nero branches in Belfast.

The firm has a total of 40 outlets across Northern Ireland and nearly 700 shops throughout the UK and Ireland.

Barrister Chris Sherrard, for defendant company Nero Holding Ltd, detailed a series of remedial steps taken since the inspection.

“Mesh has been inserted into the drain that’s thought to be the cause for concern… which it is hoped will abate the difficulties that have arisen,” he said.

“The ongoing monitoring of that situation is being very closely monitored.”

With no customers affected by the pest control issues, Mr Sherrard argued that the branch is located in a congested and problematic part of the city for pest control.

Access to a disused external space believed to be the source of the rats had also been hampered by the location of other retailers in the area.

Passing sentence, Judge Conner said: “Whilst I want to give credit for the plea, these are very serious matters.

“I will impose a fine of £2,000 in respect of each of the two complaints."

Caffé Nero was also ordered to pay the Council’s £359 legal costs in the case.

