A 32-year-old man has appeared before Derry Magistrates' Court charged with sexually and physically assaulting a woman aged in her mid-50s in the Brandywell area of the city in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

Emmett Deehan - whose address was given as no fixed abode - denies sexually assaulting the woman and also denies inflicting grievous bodily with intent harm on her.

No bail application was made and Deehan was remanded in custody until 21 November.

A police constable told District Judge Barney McElholm that he believed he could connect the defendant, who spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he understood the charges, to both of the charges.

A solicitor for the defendant said it would be naïve of him at this stage to apply for bail as no bail address was available.

"He has been interviewed over the last couple of days," he said. "The primary evidence in the case is doorbell CCTV footage.

"Mr Deehan denies being the person on the video responsible for this attack. Forensic evidence will be paramount in terms of being persuasive in terms of his guilt or innocence."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.