Play Brightcove video

The parents of a little girl from Londonderry have spoken of their shock, after she suffered a stroke just days after she was born.

Anna was born in June 2023 by emergency C-section and was said to be a perfectly healthy baby.

But after a few days on the labour ward with her parents Lauren and Craig Duncan, she began to show signs of 'strange repeated rhythmical movements'.

Anna was quickly transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where she was tested and monitored relentlessly.

On the seventh day at the NICU, doctors decided to carry out an MRI scan of Anna’s brain, which showed signs of a stroke.

"We were just completely shocked when we got the news," Lauren told UTV.

"It didn't even feel real because when I associate a stroke it's an elderly person, it's never expected from a newborn baby.

"I don't think you would hear about it until it's at your door.

"Now, since we're versed in it, there's so many children out there a range of ages and reasons why this has happened, but it's a thing that needs addressed and there needs to be research on it."

Over 4,000 people survive a stroke every year in Northern Ireland, according to the Stroke Association.

To mark World Stroke Day on Tuesday, the charity surveyed over 1,000 UK stroke survivors - the findings highlighted how important connecting with other stroke survivors was to their recovery.

"Sharing your experiences can help you understand stroke and learn new ways to cope," said Alasdair O’Hara, Northern Ireland Director at the Stroke Association.

“Every year more than 4,000 people in Northern Ireland face the devastating reality of having had a stroke.

"When that happens, the Stroke Association is here with support for every stroke survivor and their loved ones, for however long it takes.

"From the moment they enter the new and frightening post-stroke world, we’re here to help survivors find their strength and their way back to life."

Lauren Duncan continued: "You learn that this becomes your new normal, this becomes your new household.

"It wasn't the start we planned as a family of four, but now I wouldn't change anything, because she made us so much more grateful, so much more resilient, she's made us better people for sure."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.