Police investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Londonderry have appealed for information.

Detectives said the victim, aged in her late teens, was attacked in Bank Place in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

“Understandably, the victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed," a police spokesperson said.

"Our specialist officers will continue to support her. To anyone who has information in relation what happened, we would urge you to contact us and tell us what you know.

“The assault occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning, 26th October, at approximately 1.30am in Bank Place in the city centre.

“The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be 5 foot 10 in height, of a medium to large build, wore white trainers, dark-coloured jeans and a dark-coloured T-shirt with some type of marking or logo on the back.

“We have a number of appeals to make as we continue with enquiries, which include checking CCTV.

“We know Bank Place was busy at the time. If you were in the area, or witnessed this sexual assault, or believe you may have had contact with the suspect, we urge you to get in touch with us.

“We also want to hear from anyone who helped the victim in any way, including calling for help.

“To motorists, including any taxi drivers, if you have any dash cam footage from this area at this time, we are keen to hear from you."

