Play Brightcove video

Some homeowners in Northern Ireland will face higher rates bills under proposals from the finance minister.

Those with the most expensive properties could see their bills go up if the cap on rates is lifted next year.

Caoimhe Archibald says it is part of a package of measures aimed at ensuring our rating system is fair, progressive and equitable.

"Last year the then-British secretary of state carried out a consultation on revenue-raising in relation to rates," the finance minister told UTV.

"In relation to the max cap, his proposal was to remove the max cap, that would have resulted in some homeowners paying rates bills of up to £25,000.

"Now it's not a straightforward comparison but in England, the highest council tax bills would be in and around £5,000 to £5,500 and so what I am proposing to the Executive is a more proportionate and reasonable approach.

"It would be an elevation of the max cap.

"Now obviously it will be for the Executive to take a position and other parties in the Executive will have to come to that position, but this is the proposal I'm bringing forward."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.