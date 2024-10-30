Play Brightcove video

Several families of those who died in the Creeslough explosion of 2022 have met Ireland’s Justice minister Helen McEntee to press their case for a public inquiry.

Gardai continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion that ripped through a service station and nearby apartment block in the Co Donegal village on Friday October 7. The cause has yet to be formally confirmed by the authorities.

Four men, three women and three children, ranging in age from five to 59, died in the blast.

The 10 victims of the Creeslough tragedy Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

Hugh Harper, whose 14-year-old daughter Leona died in the explosion, said the families received a warm welcome from the ministers.

He said the bereaved still had numerous unanswered questions and concerns about the tragedy.

“We have gone through a living nightmare since the 7th of October (2022). Every day we live with this,” he said.

Mr Harper added: “For us to grieve properly, for us to be able to make any attempt to move forward, we need all the answers.”

He said his family’s life had been “torn apart” but expressed hope that the meeting would mean they were a “step closer” to getting an inquiry.

“Today is definitely a step closer with people in that room being able to have their voices heard, their stories told,” he said.

“And the chance to be given the full truth at the end of the day, however long that will take, that will have a huge impact on how we move forward.”

The meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin was attended by Ms McEntee, and fellow Government ministers Charlie McConalogue and Eamon Ryan.

Anne Marie Boyle, who lost her sister and nephew, said: "It was very difficult but we are glad that we came.

"We could see ourselves that Minister McEntee was very emotional when she started to hear all the stories of everybody.

"We don't want to hamper the investigation but we need answers."

Darragh Mackin, family solicitor, said: "The Minister has not ruled anything out. We now look forward to an urgent decision because the reality is this, time is of the essence now, an election is pending and these families do not have time to give. They want a decision and they want a decision now. "

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.