Foster carer Anne Veitch is a very busy lady.

The County Down woman is a mother of three, grandmother to nine, and has one great-grandchild. She has a cat called Sooty (who thinks she's a dog) and spends as much time as she can at her easel painting seascapes.

However, Mrs Veitch still finds the time to open her home to children in need of a place to stay.

She has been a foster carer for 19 years, and in that time she has offered sanctuary to 30 boys and girls of all ages.

Despite being in her 80s, she has no signs of stopping fostering.

This determination to continue to help will be a great relief to under-pressure social services who know they can call upon award-winning carer Anne at short notice amid a crisis.

That's because more children than ever are in Northern Ireland's care system.

Anne Veitch hopes that more people feel compelled to try and help the 4,000 children living in care, because she has found it a very rewarding experience over the years.

Some foster carers offer a more permanent home for children, but many offer short-term, emergency support as Anne does.

"I have never, ever regretted doing it, it is just the amazing feeling you get when you see a child blossoming and know that you are actually helping," she said.

“I kept on seeing these articles in the paper about children with nowhere to go. I had such a happy childhood that I just felt I should do something. Mind you, I thought about it for three years on and off. It’s not a hobby."

Children often present having faced significant trauma and personal difficulties.

"The most rewarding thing is probably when a child comes to you very withdrawn and if you can get that child to open up and smile, it’s an incredible feeling.

"Some of these children have been through dreadful traumas and getting them to smile and relax is very rewarding.”

Anne says she often finds Tupperware containers on her front porch from one girl she fostered many years ago, who enjoys baking and leaves her chocolately treats by way of showing her continued appreciation.

When asked if somebody would need a lot of space to become a foster carer, she retorted that as long as you have a spare room and love to share, you should consider giving it a go, reminding that a fostering allowance is paid out to carers to cover costs incurred.

You can find out more about foster caring in Northern Ireland by clicking this link.

