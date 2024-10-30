Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Londonderry have arrested a 24-year-old man.

A woman in her late teens was attacked in the Bank Place area of Derry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The suspect has been detained on suspicion of rape.

Police reiterated an appeal for information in relation to the incident.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.