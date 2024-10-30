The PSNI has made a second arrest in connection with a report of a sexual assault in Londonderry.

The incident occurred in the Lecky Road area of Londonderry on Sunday 27 October.

Police said a woman in her 50s was pulled into an alleyway and repeatedly hit in her face during the attack.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has subsequently been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.A man, aged in his 30s, was previously charged and appeared before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Tuesday 29 October.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.