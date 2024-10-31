Former broadcaster and political correspondent David Davin-Power has died aged 72.

The Dublin-born broadcaster began working with RTE News in 1978, and was a presenter on RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland programme before serving as Northern Ireland editor.

Former RTE News Six One newsreader Bryan Dobson paid tribute to Mr Davin-Power’s ability to make complex stories “immediately understandable” and to hone in “on what really mattered”.

He said Ireland had lost “a giant of public service broadcasting”.

The Dublin-born broadcaster was a presenter on RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland programme Credit: RTE/PA

Director-general of RTE Kevin Bakhurst said Mr Davin-Power had “one of the most incisive political brains at RTE and indeed in Ireland”.

“For many years, he was familiar to audiences, colleagues and politicians as insightful, eloquent and scrupulously fair. Off-screen, he was also funny, a great storyteller and was hugely loyal to colleagues, friends and to RTE itself.

“More than all of that, he loved his family and spoke of them with huge pride and joy.

“When I saw him in the summer he was already very ill but was on great form – wanting to talk politics: Irish, UK, US and of course RTE.

“Always with a glint in his eye, some mischief and his memorable laugh. We will all miss him hugely.”

Tributes have been paid to David Davin-Power who has died aged 72 Credit: RTE/PA

Taoiseach Simon Harris paid tribute to him as “a trusted name who was welcomed into homes across the country throughout his long career”.

“He was one of the first presenters of Morning Ireland, an accomplished Northern Editor of RTE at a key moment in history, a political correspondent who knew the Dail inside out, and in recent years, a witty and insightful columnist.

“David was always a consummate professional, a thorough journalist, and a gentleman.

“He was a storyteller who was generous with his time, he was an interesting person who was interested in other people, and he was kind to those around him.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he was “thorough and razor sharp in his questioning and analysis, but fair”.

“He was always driven to get to the bottom of every story he worked on. I always enjoyed my engagements with David, and our conversations over the years.

“He had an outstanding ability to explain even the most complicated of stories, making the news accessible to all. His contribution to journalism was immense.

“My thoughts are with David’s family, friends and former colleagues at this difficult time.”

He is survived by his wife Dearbhla, his five children and his wider family.