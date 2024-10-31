A man has received hospital treatment for a suspected gunshot wound in Co Tyrone.

Police received reports that a man had been shot in the arm with a suspected firearm in the Coalisland area on Wednesday evening.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The PSNI have said there is "no place in our society for this type of vigilante justice and we are fortunate that the outcome was not much more serious".

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Shortly after 7pm, we received a report that a man aged in his 40s had attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

"He stated that while sitting in a vehicle, he was approached by two men who he believed to be local to the area. A suspected firearm was put through the window of his vehicle and he was shot to his arm.

“At this time, the injuries he received are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing."

Det Insp Ryan added: "It's appalling that anyone should be attacked in this way, especially in the early evening when the area would have been busy with shoppers and commuters. There is no place in our society for this type of vigilante justice and we are fortunate that the outcome was not much more serious.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in The Lines area of the town, from Canal Quay to the car park at the retail premises, between 6pm and 6.40pm. If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have footage which could assist our investigation, please call our detectives who can be contacted on 101.”

