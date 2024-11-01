Minister 'appalled' at attack on firefighters

A firework has been thrown into a Fire Appliance causing injury to two firefighters.Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has condemned the attack as the Fire Service responded to an incident on Halloween night.

While firefighters from Rathfriland Fire Station were attending a bonfire incident in Hilltown, a firework was thrown into their appliance causing injury to two firefighters.

Minister Nesbitt said: “I was appalled to hear that two firefighters were injured in this mindless attack last night and I wish to send my best wishes to both of them for a speedy recovery.

“No one should have to face aggression or violence in the course of their job, least of all our frontline firefighters who dedicate their lives to protecting others from harm while carrying out their roles in often very dangerous conditions.

"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews have a challenging enough job without having to contend with an attack like this.

“It was my privilege to meet firefighters earlier this week when I officially opened the newly-refurbished Antrim Fire Station. I know I speak for the vast majority of people in commending the dedication and commitment of all our firefighters to serving the community day and night.”

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “From 6pm on 31 October 2024 – 1am on 1 November 2024 Fire Crews responded to 63 operational incidents. Several of the incidents were Halloween related, including 16 bonfires.”

