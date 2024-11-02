A male pedestrian has died following a road collision in Co Armagh, the PSNI has said.

Police said they received a report shortly after 11.50pm on Friday of concern for the safety of a man on the Cullaville Road in Crossmaglen.

Officers attended and found a man lying in the road with serious injuries.

The PSNI said CPR was carried out until the ambulance arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters appealed for anyone travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday around the time of the collision who witnessed anything or captured dashcam footage to contact officers.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.