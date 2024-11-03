A 74-year-old man was in a critical condition in hospital on Sunday after being assaulted in Antrim.

Police said the victim was approached by a man and woman on Station Road in the town shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday and was punched by the man.

He was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

A 21-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said they remained in custody on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident, or captured dash-cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police or, anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.