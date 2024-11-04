Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.

A man aged in his 30s was reportedly stabbed in the neck while walking in the St Vincent Street area in the early hours of Monday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101."

