Sinn Fein suspends councillor over allegations of inappropriate messages

Sinn Fein has suspended one of its Belfast city councillors after an allegation that he exchanged inappropriate online messages with a minor.

The party said it had suspended JJ Magee without prejudice having referred the matter to social services and the PSNI.

Solicitors for Mr Magee said he “absolutely denies any allegation of inappropriate conduct”.

KRW Law said the complaint against its client had been made to the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards, adding that Mr Magee has lodged a 12,000-word, 38-page rebuttal with the commissioner.

The solicitors said Mr Magee had not made Sinn Fein aware of the complaint as there was “no substance” to it and he believed the matter would be resolved quickly by the commissioner.

In a statement on Sunday night, Sinn Fein said: “Sinn Fein national chairperson Declan Kearney has stated that the chief executive of Belfast City Council has been notified that the Sinn Fein party whip has been removed from councillor JJ Magee.

“Councillor Magee has been suspended from the party without prejudice following receipt of an allegation that inappropriate online messages were exchanged between him and a minor. This has been forwarded to the social services and the PSNI, in compliance with Sinn Fein child safeguarding policy.

“The party will not be making any further comment as this matter is under active investigation by the appropriate authorities.”

KRW Law said: “Our client absolutely denies any allegation of inappropriate conduct and in particular any conduct which may have occasioned a breach of the code of conduct for councillors.”

The law firm insisted the complaint was “selective” and involved editing of signification portions of messages sent and received over a three-month period.

“Our client asserts that there is not a single line in any message sent by him which could be considered to be inappropriate,” the statement added.

“Our client further confirms that he did not make Sinn Fein aware of this complaint as there was no substance to the complaint and he believed that the matter would be resolved quickly once all the facts were provided to the commissioner.”

KRW Law said Mr Magee has disclosed “every single message” exchanged with the complainant and has fully engaged with the commissioner.

“Our client looks forward to being exonerated and having his good name restored,” said the statement.

The solicitors said Mr Magee would not be making any further comment.

The development is the latest internal issue to hit Sinn Fein in recent months.

The party has faced criticism over its handling of a series of controversies, including those involving former press officer Michael McMonagle and ex-senator Niall O Donnghaile.

In September, McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, admitted a series of offences including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

It subsequently emerged that two other press officers, who have since resigned from the party, provided job references for him after Sinn Fein had suspended him amid police inquiries.

The references enabled McMonagle to get a job with the British Heart Foundation in 2022, with the charity unaware of the allegations.

Last month former Sinn Fein senator and Belfast lord mayor Mr O Donnghaile revealed that he stepped down from the Seanad and left the party last December because of a complaint that accused him of sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

Sinn Fein referred that matter to the PSNI and social services last September, but no criminal investigation was undertaken.

Separately last month, it emerged that a Sinn Fein member had resigned from the party after admitting involvement in an incident where a portrait of former DUP lord mayor Lord Wallace Browne was damaged at Belfast City Hall.

Earlier in October, high-profile Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley resigned from the party amid a controversy relating to a complaint against him.

He claimed he was subjected to a “character assassination” by a clique within the party and likened its processes to a kangaroo court. Sinn Fein rejected his claims and insisted it handled the matter in accordance with proper procedures.

His resignation came days after fellow Sinn Fein TD Patricia Ryan quit the party.

She said her departure was in response to the party “undermining” her.

