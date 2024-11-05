St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh is displayed on one of Royal Mail's special Christmas stamps this year.

An original illustration of the Church of Ireland Cathedral depicting a snowy festive scene features on the second class large Christmas stamp.

It's part of a collection of five stamps showing some of the many "spectacular" cathedrals around the UK.

The stamp depicts a snowy festive scene at the cathedral. Credit: Royal Mail

The remaining four feature Edinburgh, Liverpool, Bangor and Westminster.

The stamps were illustrated by British artist Judy Joel, whose popular paintings have been sold worldwide over the last 50 years.

Dean of Armagh, the Very Reverend Shane Forster, said: “I am delighted that Royal Mail has chosen St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh to feature on this year’s Christmas stamps.

"The image of the light shining out through the Cathedral’s stained-glass windows, along with young people carol singing and playing in the snow, portrays a lovely traditional winter scene.

“The artist, Judy Joel, is to be congratulated for creating a very special set of seasonal stamps which send out a message of joy and hope at Christmas.

"The cathedrals that feature on the stamps stand as symbols of faith at the very centre of each picture and at the heart of their local communities."

