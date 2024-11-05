Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has named his squad for this month's UEFA Nations League matches against Belarus and Luxembourg.

Ruairi McConville is the only new face in the squad, with the Brighton and Hove Albion centre back getting his first senior call-up.

The 19-year-old has previously played for the U21s, captained the U19s and played at U16 and U17 level for his country.

McConville adds to the manager's defensive options with both West Bromwich Albion defender Paddy McNair and Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal ruled out of this month’s games due to injury.

Northern Ireland are currently sitting top of League C Group 3 following their 0-0 draw with Belarus and 5-0 win over Bulgaria last month.

Michael O’Neill’s side have seven points from four games, while unbeaten Belarus are second on six points, with the Bulgarians in third on five and Luxembourg propping up the C3 table with two.

Northern Ireland play Belarus at Windsor Park on 15 November, before facing Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg City on 18 November.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders: Jamal Lewis (Sao Paulo, on loan from Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Kofi Balmer (Motherwell), Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Southampton), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ross McCausland (Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Exeter City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Callum Marshall (Huddersfield Town, on loan from West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage), Lee Bonis (ADO Den Haag).

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.