Two police officers have been injured in Co Armagh after a car reversed into their vehicle twice.

They were on patrol in the Monaghan Road area of Middletown on Monday afternoon when it happened.

The officers signaled to a grey Audi A6 to stop. The car made off towards Armagh, colliding with a pillar on the way.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Nearby, the Audi was then deliberately reversed into the police vehicle twice, causing significant damage was meant that the vehicle could not be driven further.

"Our two officers reported injuries which, at this time, are thankfully not thought to be serious.

"The Audi, which had a smashed rear window, left the area. It's likely that this vehicle would be easily identifiable due to the damage it would have sustained.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquires, to contact us on 101."

