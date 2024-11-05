A pipe bomb attack on a house in Londonderry could have seriously injured or killed the occupants, police have said.

A security alert was sparked in the Limewood Street area following the incident on Monday evening. Detective Sergeant Mark Gingell said police received a report at around 7.30pm that an object had been thrown at a house in the area.

“Officers attended and observed the remnants of what they believed to have been a pipe bomb device and alerted army technical officers,” he said. “The object, which has been declared as a viable suspected pipe bomb, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examination.

“It is believed that this device was put through the window of the house and exploded. This has caused damage to the property but could have led to the occupants being badly injured or even killed.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood condemned what he described as a “shocking and distressing” incident. He said: “There’s no excuse for it. The people responsible have caused distress to this family and disruption for the community.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.