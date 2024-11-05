Police are at the scene of a security alert in Coalisland in Co Tyrone.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious object in the Maplebrook Court area on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

There are no further details at the moment.

