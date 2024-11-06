Child injured after masonry thrown through window in racist attack

A young child was injured by shards of glass after a “large piece of masonry” was thrown through the window of a house.

Police are appealing for information relating to a “racially motivated hate crime” in the Roden Street area of south Belfast on Monday.

District Commander Superintendent Dornan said: “At around 7.40pm on Monday evening, a large piece of masonry was thrown through a window into the living room of a family home.

“This was an exceptionally serious incident which resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass. The child’s mother was also injured and the young family traumatised.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home. Those responsible for such racist violence bring nothing but shame on their local community. In contrast, the victims of this attack are working hard for their local community within the health service.

“There will be people living locally who know who was involved. I am appealing directly to them to stand up against this hate by providing any and all information that will help us to stop this and bring those responsible to justice.”

