Pair charged after haul of suspected firearms found in Co Tyrone shooting probe

A haul of suspected firearms has been discovered by detectives probing a shooting incident in Co Tyrone.

Last week, a man aged in his 40s was treated for suspected gunshot wounds to his arm.

On Tuesday, police said officers investigating charged a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, with a number of firearm related offences.

They are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Suspected firearms were found behind a bath panel Credit: PSNI

During related searches in the Coalisland area, detectives found a number of suspected firearms.

A police spokesperson said: “They have been seized and will be sent for further testing.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience over the last couple of days.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we would continue appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/10/24.”

