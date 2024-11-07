A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Fermanagh.

It happened on the Lisnaskea Road in the early hours of Thursday.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Police received a report, shortly after midnight, of a single vehicle collision on the Lisnaskea Road.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them to assist with their enquiries.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.