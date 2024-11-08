Play Brightcove video

A service of remembrance for the victims of the IRA Poppy Day terrorist attack has been disrupted in Enniskillen.

The terrorist group murdered 11 people and injured more than 60 others when they exploded a bomb during the annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration in the town on 8 November 1987.

As mourners gathered at the towns memorial to remember those who lost their lives, it's reported that a number of people shouted about the IRA.

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong for Fermanagh and South Tyrone condemned the taunting of mourners.

“I was disgusted and horrified that individuals felt it appropriate to taunt mourners by shouting “Up the Ra” at a dignified and emotional service of remembrance, to mark the 37th Anniversary of the Enniskillen Poppy Day Bomb,” she said.

“A generation in Northern Ireland have been failed by a lack of leadership from aspects of the nationalist community, in particular when Sinn Fein won’t ‘condemn’ the actions of the past, say these actions were ‘justified’ and that there was ‘no alternative’ to the terrorist campaign.”

“For some, peace and reconciliation are just words."

