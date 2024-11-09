A man has died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car in Co Fermanagh.

It happened on the Derrylin Road in Enniskillen last night.

Emergency crews attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Shortly after 9.35pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen.

“Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101."

