A man has died following a single-car crash in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Sunday morning.

He was 29-year-old Eoin Lynch from the Castlederg area.

Police say they received a report shortly before 7.40am that a white coloured Toyota Land cruiser was involved in a road traffic collision in the Orchard Road area.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage to contact them.