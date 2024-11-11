Recruitment under way to find next Northern Ireland victims’ commissioner

A recruitment competition has been launched to find Northern Ireland’s next commissioner for victims and survivors.

Former commissioner Ian Jeffers stepped down at the start of January after almost two years in the role.

His successor could not be appointed in the then-absence of a functioning Stormont Executive, which returned in February.

The commission has been run by its chief executive in the absence of a commissioner.

The office includes ensuring that services for victims of Northern Ireland’s troubled past are fit for purpose.

On Monday, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly announced the opening of a recruitment competition for the role.

Ms O’Neill said ensuring that victims and survivors have a strong independent voice is a “key priority” for the Executive.

“The role of Commissioner is essential in supporting this and promoting the interests of victims and survivors,” she said.

“We encourage anyone who feels that they could fulfil the role to apply.”

Ms Little-Pengelly added: “The appointment of the new commissioner for victims and survivors is essential to inform the development of policies and help ensure that the longer-term needs of victims and survivors are addressed.

“We look forward to the new Commissioner being in post to support this important work.”

The closing date for applications is noon on November 29.

