There were angry scenes as pro-Palestinian activists protested outside Queen's University in Belfast while Hillary Clinton spoke at an event at the campus.

The Former US Secretary of State said she could not express “how pleased I am to be here” as a pro-Palestine demonstration was held outside to protest her visit.

The former US presidential candidate was speaking at the final day of the Global Innovation Summit 2024 at Queens University Belfast on Thursday.

Protesters chanted “shame”, carried Palestine flags and a cut-out of Mrs Clinton depicted with blood on her hands.

In a statement, police said they have: "arrested four men following public order offences in the University Road area of south Belfast. The men were arrested on suspicion of numerous offences and remain in police custody at this time."Officers will remain in the south Belfast area this evening and a full robust investigation will follow in due course."In a statement, Queen’s University said that while they respected the right to protest peacefully, it was “disappointed at the action of this small number of protesters and condemn their behaviour”.“Today’s protest coincided with the final day of a three-day international conference, the Global Innovation Summit, which brought together political, industry and academic leaders to discuss pressing issues around economic inclusion and sustainability facing our world,” it said.“The conference itself provided a platform for people to discuss and debate different views constructively on current global issues.“Queen’s is committed to providing an open and safe space to have difficult conversations.“Queen’s University has led the way in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East through calling for a ceasefire, providing scholarships for Palestinian students and divestment policies and has responded positively to the concerns of our university population where appropriate.”

Mrs Clinton, who is chancellor of Queens University, said that Belfast is “quickly reinventing itself” after the end of decades of conflict.

“You’ve heard so much over the course of the last few days about Belfast, (a) city that is quickly reinventing itself and one of the main reasons, I would argue, is because of the end of conflict, which I was very – like so many of us – gratified to see,” she said in a speech on Thursday.

“We had an extraordinary conference here a year-and-a-half ago to celebrate the Good Friday Agreement, the end of conflict, a moving away from the past to look towards the future, the very strong relationship that this university, in particular, but others have with the business community, forging public-private partnerships.

“There is no path for innovation unless you support higher education. Higher education has to be viewed as a public good that businesses, governments, citizens understand.”

She said that she had viewed some projects by young entrepreneurs in schools in Northern Ireland which focused on recycling clothes for new consumer products.

