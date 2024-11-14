Climate change and cybersecurity are the key challenges facing society in the future, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has said.But Mr Benn expressed optimism, describing the region as a place with a long history of innovation, referencing mechanic Harry Ferguson who developed the modern tractor and the links to Belfast of pneumatic tyre inventor John Dunlop.Mr Benn made the remarks while addressing the third day of the Global Innovation Summit 2024 at Queen’s University Belfast, appearing alongside US special envoy Joe Kennedy.

He paid tribute to the work of Mr Kennedy, who earlier this week was made an honorary graduate of the university.Mr Benn told those gathered: “Nowhere is human ingenuity needed more urgently than in tackling climate change and also in protecting the natural world on which all human life depends.“The question is not whether we need to act, the question is how quickly are we going to get on with it.”He warned that delay was dangerous and would cost more in the long run, highlighting the goal of making the UK a “clean energy superpower” as one of the five missions of the Government.

He said Northern Ireland was in a fine position to be at the forefront of creating clean homegrown energy, creating jobs and supporting growth.In terms of cybersecurity, he described living in “dangerous times” with so much dependency on technology.“Protecting citizens and governments from malicious attacks by hackers and cyber terrorists is really important and it is a challenge that is constantly evolving,” he said.Mr Benn added: “We are going to need all of the innovation in all of the forms to help us move forward. Our future may be uncertain but it will be determined above all by political leadership.”

