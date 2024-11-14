Legal challenge lodged against progression of A5 road upgrade

A legal challenge has been lodged against the progression of the A5 road upgrade.Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “I am extremely disappointed that this action has been taken as it will potentially have huge consequences for the public purse and for road safety.

"Any further delay on this project not only has cost implications for taxpayers but, more importantly, every day that goes by risks another family receiving devastating news about a loved one that will shatter their lives.”

The Northern Ireland Executive gave the green light for the long-awaited upgrade to the road last month.

There have been 57 deaths on the A5, which links Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, since 2006.A scheme to turn the road into a dual carriageway was first approved by the Executive in 2007 but it has been held up by legal challenges and uncertainty over funding.Work is set to begin on the Strabane to Ballygawley section early next year.

Niall McKenna, Chair of the A5 Enough Is Enough Group said: "Despite the vast majority of people making their voices clearly heard on the issue and despite the continuous deaths, there are those who continue to ignore the realities of this life-or-death situation.

"Our pleas to reflect and reconsider have sadly fallen on deaf ears so far. It is unacceptable that a small number of people look for technical points to bring legal challenges to a scheme that is supported by the overwhelming majority of the public.

"The clear majority of people, the experts and all the main political parties have spoken in support of this scheme.

"Human life is sacrosanct and to any person who places their personal or financial needs first, we hope they will reflect upon the continued hurt that they are causing to the families of the deceased and to those who wish to protect their children in the future.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.