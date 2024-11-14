Stormont’s leaders have thanked outgoing US special envoy Joe Kennedy for his commitment to Northern Ireland.Mr Kennedy is in the region for a series of events marking his time in office, including meeting First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.He was appointed to the envoy position with a focus on economic affairs by US President Joe Biden in December 2022.During his time in the post he was involved in events such as Mr Biden’s visit to the island of Ireland and Belfast hosting 25th anniversary celebrations of the Good Friday Agreement.Ms O’Neill said: “I want to thank Joe Kennedy for all his work as special envoy, helping to open doors for local businesses into the US market.“He has been instrumental in developing many economic opportunities, bringing US business delegations to our shores and supporting our businesses on overseas missions.“It is clear to see that Joe opened his heart to this place and our people. It has been a privilege to witness everything he has achieved, and I wish him well for the future.”Ms Little-Pengelly added: “As the US special envoy for economic affairs, Joe Kennedy has been a great advocate for Northern Ireland. His endorsement has been invaluable when it comes to advancing our economic development and inward investment prospects.“Northern Ireland is a great place to live, work and invest and I appreciate Joe’s commitment to showcasing this place as an attractive location for US investors. His support has helped deliver tangible benefits that will make a real difference.“I am grateful for the dedication he has shown to promoting everything we have to offer and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Stormont speaker Edwin Poots hosted a joint ceremony at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday during which Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University conferred honorary doctorates on Mr Kennedy.Mr Poots said: “When Joe Kennedy was first appointed as special envoy by President Biden, it was rightly recognised as a significant appointment.“It is fair to say that he was appointed at a challenging time in local politics.“However, the energy and positivity Joe Kennedy brought to the role was entirely fitting for the resumption of business in this Assembly and the appointment of a new Executive.”

Speaker Edwin Poots MLA and Joseph Kennedy III

He added: “Regardless of their individual political views, I know that members of this Assembly are united in recognising Northern Ireland as a special place which can have a great future if we fulfil our responsibilities to encourage and unleash it. In all of the discussions I have had with him, I know Joe Kennedy needs no convincing of that.“He has made a point of being out on the ground, meeting people and organisations from across our economy and society.“I know how impressed Joe Kennedy has been and that he shares my passion for how much Northern Ireland and our people have to offer.”The event, which included a reception, was the first time both universities had come together to jointly bestow honorary doctorates.

