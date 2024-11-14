An assault which occurred at a school in North Belfast is being treated by police as a hate crime.

The incident is understood to have happened in the playground of Belfast Model School for Girls on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Alan Lowry said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

"Officers are liaising with key stakeholders in relation to this matter."

In a letter to parents, school principal Paula Stuart said the school was "aware of various claims circulating on social media", adding that these claims have "led to increased tensions in our community, negatively impacting on student wellbeing and their sense of safety".

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “The Education Authority (EA) is aware of an incident that occurred in a school playground on Tuesday 12 November 2024.

“We want to assure the wider school community that the safety and protection of all pupils is our highest priority. The school is working with the EA and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in line with robust and established processes and procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of all our pupils.

“It is important to note that, contrary to some reports, there is no evidence to support inaccurate claims or fears being expressed on social media around pupil safety at the school and we would ask for support in helping to stop the spread of such information."

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said pupil safety must be paramount.The North Belfast MP said: “I am concerned at reports of an alleged hate crime at a school in north Belfast earlier this week.

“My party has been in contact with police and I have also reached out to the school in an effort to establish the full facts.

“Ensuring every child can learn and socialise in school safely must be paramount.

“I would urge those engaging in online speculation to stop and allow the school and relevant authorities to carry out the investigation, and I will support them in this in any way I can.”

Writing on social media, DUP MLA for North Belfast Brian Kingston said: "This incident has caused huge concern among the school community.

"We have requested a meeting with the School Principal regarding this matter and will continue to monitor progress as it is dealt with by the school leadership and other relevant statutory authorities."

